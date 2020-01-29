Congressional candidates name their ‘superpowers’ at forum

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — One congressional candidate wishes she could read minds like a superhero, a second regrets watching so much television as a teen and another says he was bullied and shy as a child.

Eight candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in an open race for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District answered questions both whimsical and weighty from teenage girls affiliated with the youth empowerment group Girls Inc. at a forum Tuesday night.

Candidates were asked to pick a superpower if they could have one, as they vie for attention in a crowded contest to succeed Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, who is running to succeed retiring Sen. Tom Udall.