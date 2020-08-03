Complaint: Spaceport America CEO abused authority on money

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A whistleblower complaint says the CEO of New Mexico’s commercial spacecraft launch facility pressured the former chief financial officer to circumvent internal financial controls and accounting protocol.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the complaint obtained through a public records request says Spaceport America CEO Dan Hicks also tried to monitor the CFO’s communications with state Economic Development Director Alicia Keyes.

The four-page complaint was submitted in June by Zach De Gregorio, who has since resigned as CFO.

Keyes said in July that Hicks was placed on leave pending an investigation, but did not provide further details.