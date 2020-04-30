Complaint: New Mexico woman released police dogs from cages

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman is facing charges after authorities say she and her 6-year-old son released police dogs from their cages.

A criminal complaint says Veronica Center was arrested Sunday following an officer hearing his police dogs barking at each other.

According to the complaint, the 33-year-old mother went into a Rio Rancho yard with her son and released the dogs from their cages.

The officer says Center began yelling at him when he went out and saw her.

Center was arrested and charged with harassment of a police dog, child abuse, and trespassing.

Her attorney, Steve Archibeque, did not immediately return a phone message.