Complaint about whistleblow violations, retaliations filed against Mesalands Community College Foundation by former president

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A complaint about whistleblower violations and retaliation has been filed against Mesalands Community College Foundation by the college’s former president.
Court documents show that while acting as president, Dr. John Groesback discovered and reported several unlawful practices at Mesalands, including abuse of the college’s overload pay processes, misuse and misappropriation of state and federal funds, fraud, and misrepresntations to the state auditor.
Court documents said after Dr. Groesback attempted to bring his concerns up to the board of trustees, and refused to participate in the activities, he was placed on indefinite paid administrative leave on March 17.
On April 21, his contract with the college was terminated.
