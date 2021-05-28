Community vaccine event to be held at Mesalands Community College

Tucumcari N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, June 3, Mesalands Community College will host a community vaccine event in partnership with Quay County Public Health office said Mesalands Community College.

The event will be held in the “Great Room” in Building A from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The college said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered and an appointment is required.

Registration information can be found here.