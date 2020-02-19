Community forum to focus on cleanup at Los Alamos lab

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — The cleanup of decades-old contamination at Los Alamos National Laboratory will be the focus of an upcoming community forum in the northern New Mexico community.

Federal environmental officials with the U.S. Energy Department and the contractor that runs the lab will be hosting Wednesday’s event.

The DOE’s Office of Environmental Management at Los Alamos will be developing recommendations later this year to remediate plumes of chromium and contamination resulting from the machining of high explosives compounds.

The recommendations that will be submitted to the state Environment Department also will cover one of the disposal areas on lab property.