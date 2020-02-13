Colorado man gets long prison term for crimes in New Mexico

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Colorado man who pleaded guilty to carjacking resulting in death and other offenses stemming from a series of crimes in New Mexico has been sentenced to more than 37 years in prison.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old Daniel Lowell of Pueblo received a 449-month prison term Wednesday.

He faced up to life in prison after pleading guilty in the case in July 2019.

Lowell and a co-defendant allegedly fled from a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint west of Las Cruces in a stolen pickup truck in November 2017.

The couple allegedly carjacked an SUV from a family at gunpoint and a subsequent collision killed a retired Las Cruces police officer on a motorcycle.

They then attempted to carjack two other vehicles before being arrested by New Mexico State Police.

Don't Miss