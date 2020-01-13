Colorado man arrested with Uber driver’s car in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man accused of trying to kidnap his Uber driver in Colorado is being held in New Mexico.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque reported Sunday that 23-year-old Adam Salaz was arrested in Carlsbad over the weekend by local deputies.

Police say Salaz ordered an Uber near Grand Junction on Saturday. When the driver arrived, Salaz alleged flashed a gun at her and ordered her to drive him to the desert.

Authorities say the driver escaped by jumping out of the car as it was moving. She only suffered minor injuries.

Salaz is now facing kidnapping charges.