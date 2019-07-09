Colorado firm fined for death of worker in well explosion

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A trucking company has been fined $10,608 for an explosion that killed one of its workers in Colorado.

The Durango Herald reports 47-year-old Randy Yellowman died in a Jan. 2 explosion while working at a natural gas well site.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the fine last week.

Yellowman was working as a driver for Overright Trucking Inc. based in New Mexico.

An official says Yellowman was transferring water to his truck when the explosion occurred at the site 327 miles (526 kilometers) southwest of Denver.

A representative of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe that conducted the investigation into the explosion on its land had no comment.

Overright Trucking officials were not available for comment Monday.

