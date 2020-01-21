Colorado couple killed in collision on New Mexico highway

BERNARDO, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico say an elderly Colorado couple has died after their car was struck by a semi-truck on a highway.

New Mexico State Police say 94-year-old Harlan Leroy Swanson and 92-year-old Elinor Swanson were traveling east of Bernardo when their vehicle made a left onto US 60.

A semi-truck hit their SUV. State Police say the Swansons, of Colorado Springs, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old Belen man driving the semi was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Investigators say alcohol does not appear to be a factor and the couple was wearing seat belts.