College on Navajo has record number of bachelor’s degrees

TSAILE, Ariz. (AP) — A college on the Navajo Nation says it has a record number of students receiving bachelor’s degrees this year.

The coronavirus forced Diné College to cancel its graduation ceremony Friday.

Students instead are being recognized on the college’s website with their biographies, photos and congratulatory messages.

Most of the graduates are receiving associate’s degrees.

More than 50 are getting bachelor’s degrees, including 21 in psychology and 10 in business administration.

The college is the first in the country established by a tribe and recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.