Coal industry on Navajo Nation could end with plant closure

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The closure of a coal-fired power plant on the Navajo Nation sooner than expected will be a major blow to a region where coal has been a mainstay of the economy for decades.

The Arizona Public Service Co. operates the Four Corners Power Plant near Farmington, New Mexico.

The utility announced this week it will close the plant in 2031 — several years earlier than expected.

Regional officials say they’re more focused now on promoting tourism and recreation, and ensuring the area has internet and other infrastructure to draw businesses.

Another coal plant just miles away is set to close in 2022.