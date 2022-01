CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal School said the CMS Education Foundation Alumni Committee is now requesting nomination forms for the 2022 CHS Hall of Honor.

The CMS Education Foundation Alumni Committee said it will be honoring Clovis High School alumni at its 12th annual “Purple Pride Hall of Honor Awards,” on June 4 at 12:30 p.m. in the Clovis Civic Center.

The nomination forms can be found here and the deadline for nominations is Feb. 1.