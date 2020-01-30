Clovis woman sentenced to 7 years for embezzling more than $20K

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis woman is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling more than $20,000.

Cherisse Perez, 35, was the former director of Clovis’s senior meals program. She was arrested in February 2019 after the board members reported more than $24,000 in funds missing.

An investigation showed that ATM transactions and checks had been issued to Perez, while altering books to show the checks were issued to businesses.

Perez entered a no contest plea to the charges in December 2019.

The judge found Perez is a habitual offender after the state produced documentation of two prior felony convictions.

Perez is sentenced to the maximum allowed by the plea agreement, three years on the embezzlement charge and four years as a habitual offender. She was also ordered to pay back all of the money.

