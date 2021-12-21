Clovis woman sentenced to 15 years in prison on multiple counts including identity theft

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, said today that Latoya Gutierrez, age 35, of Clovis, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for Theft of Identity (2 counts), Forgery (5 counts), Conspiracy to Theft of Identity, and 2 counts of Fraud.

According to the district attorney’s office, on Oct. 11, 2019, the Bank of Clovis alerted the Clovis Police Department that Gutierrez had opened an account with a forged check.

During the investigation, the police department said its detective found that Gutierrez passed 5 forged checks which were signed by her. One of the victims and bank representatives from JP Stone and The Bank of Clovis testified at trial.

The Honorable Drew Tatum presided over the trial and sentenced Gutierrez to 15 years in the

Department of Corrections.

“Just petty thievery, even a child knows the difference between right and wrong,” said Judge Tatum.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney, Nicholas Rossi, and Gutierrez was

represented by criminal defense attorney, Frank Rio, of Clovis