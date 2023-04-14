CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced that a 22-year-old Clovis woman was recently sentenced to three years in jail after pleading guilty to a count of “felon in possession of a firearm.”
According to a news release from the office, 22-year-old Alexis Edwards pleaded guilty to one count of “felon in possession of a firearm.” This comes after officers with the Clovis Police Department executed a search warrant in July 2022 looking for a gun allegedly involved in a homicide investigation.
At that time, officers saw Edwards pick up “an AR-15-style rifle and throw it on top of the roof of the house.” The release said the gun was recovered and Edwards was found to have previously been convicted of a felony in Texas.
Officials sentenced Edwards to three years in the Department of Corrections, the release said.
