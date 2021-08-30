Clovis woman dies in fatal hit-and-run crash, police searching for suspect

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — One woman is dead after being hit by a truck in Clovis, New Mexico on Sunday, Aug. 29, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police said at around 8:46 p.m., the Clovis Police Department Dispatch received an emergency phone call about a person who had been hit by a car in the 2900 block of Thornton Street. According to the 911 caller, the vehicle had fled from the scene.

Officers were dispatched to the location of the incident when, the department said, a Clovis Fire Department Ambulance on the way to an unrelated call and was travelling south on Thornton Street, saw a dead person on the west side of Thornton Street.

Martha Castillo, 68, of Clovis, was identified as the dead individual in the incident, according to Clovis Police.

The Clovis Police Department Major Crash Team is investigating the hit-and-run incident and, according to the department, the vehicle involved is believed to be a truck.

The Clovis Police Department asks for anyone who may have information on the vehicle involved in the fatal crash and it’s driver, to contact law enforcement. Persons with information may also contact Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to the Clovis Police Department by texting CLOVISPD and your tip to 847411 or submit the tip through the Clovis Police Department Facebook page.