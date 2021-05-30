Clovis woman dead after car crashes into apartment Saturday night

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis woman is dead after a car crashed into his apartment late Saturday night.

According to the Clovis Police Department, on Saturday, May 29, at around 10:50 p.m., police and medical personnel were dispatched to an apartment in 3400 block of Lore Street, for a crash involving a single vehicle and an apartment.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2016 Ford Fusion, driven by a 21-year-old man, had crashed through the brick wall of an apartment, and into the bedroom. CPD said the resident inside the apartment, Gillian M. Sweeney, 74, was hit by the car and died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by CPD’s Major Crash Team.