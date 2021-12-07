Clovis wins T-Mobile Hometown Grant

CLOVIS N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — T-Mobile announced that the City of Clovis is one of 25 towns that will receive a Hometown Grant that will go towards helping community projects.

The City of Clovis’s grant project that the Hometown Grant is going towards is a walking track at the Clovis Community College for students, staff, and community members.

“The walking track is heavily utilized by students, staff, and community members year-round for calisthenics, walking, and running activities. Improvements to this community space will only deepen the college-community partnership,” said Charles Nwankwo, president of Clovis Community College.

T-Mobile said the Hometown Grants is one of its initiatives that aim to help rural communities.