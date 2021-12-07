Clovis wins T-Mobile Hometown Grant

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image via City of Clovis Facebook page.

CLOVIS N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — T-Mobile announced that the City of Clovis is one of 25 towns that will receive a Hometown Grant that will go towards helping community projects.

The City of Clovis’s grant project that the Hometown Grant is going towards is a walking track at the Clovis Community College for students, staff, and community members.

“The walking track is heavily utilized by students, staff, and community members year-round for calisthenics, walking, and running activities. Improvements to this community space will only deepen the college-community partnership,” said Charles Nwankwo, president of Clovis Community College.

T-Mobile said the Hometown Grants is one of its initiatives that aim to help rural communities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss