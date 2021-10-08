Clovis warns of fire weather until Saturday evening

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a Fire Weather Watch Friday morning, expected to last through 7 p.m. Saturday evening in the Northeast and East Central Plains.

According to the City of Clovis, residents should be aware of the southwest, 20-foot winds with gusts around 40 miles per hour. Humidity in the air was expected to range from around 10% to 15%.

Altogether, those conditions according to the weather service could make sure any fires that develop spread quickly. The weather service warned against outdoor burning and advised any who see a developing fire to contact officials.