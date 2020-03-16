Clovis teen arrested on kidnapping, assault charges

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A 16-year-old in Clovis has been arrested on kidnapping and assault charges.

It happened around 6:58 a.m. on the 800 block of North Oak. Officers said there were called on reports of shots fired.

When police got there, someone started shooting at them, and they said were forced to take cover behind a block wall.

Officers said as they were setting up a perimeter, more gunfire was heard.

Police said a man and a woman escaped the house; both of them injured by gunfire.

Clovis Police told us the woman was not able to move to cover, and the SWAT vehicle had to be used as cover to extract her. Both were taken to the Clovis hospital. The woman was transferred to a Lubbock hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody after police spoke with him over the phone. He was taken into custody just before 9 a.m.

He is charged with two counts of Kidnapping, two counts of Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony, two counts of Aggravated Battery, and three counts of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer.

