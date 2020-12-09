Clovis teacher named finalist for 2021 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) announced that Mesa Elementary teacher Silvia Miranda has been selected as a state finalist for the 2021 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

PAEMST is the highest recognition a kindergarten through grade 12 mathematics or science teacher may receive for outstanding teaching in the United States.

Silvia Miranda, a fourth grade teacher, is one of two finalist selected to represent the state of New Mexico.

“I am so honored and humbled to be a state finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. I am so blessed to be surrounded by colleagues, administrators, and family, that even in these trying times, always support, inspire and motivate me to be a lifelong learner,” Miranda said upon learning of her selection as a finalist.

In 2018 Miranda was named the winner of the national Milken Educator Award.

“Mrs. Miranda continues to engage students in lessons that are rooted in strong mathematical practices. She is very focused on the standards and plans rigorous activities that allow students to be involved at the highest levels,” Mesa Principal Julie Howell said. “Mrs. Miranda works with her grade level team, the staff as a whole, takes the lead in district level leadership opportunities, and continues to offer her perspective and skill set at the state level. She is an asset to education and a blessing to those with whom she works!”

Each year, a national committee of prominent mathematicians, scientists, mathematics/science

education researchers, district level personnel and classroom teachers recommends up to 108 teachers to receive Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the NMPED said in a press release.

The committee chooses no more than two teachers—mathematics or science—from each state, the

District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Territories as a group (comprising American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands), and schools operated in the United States and overseas by the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA).

The 2021 award winners, who will be announced in August, receive a trip to Washington, D.C., where they attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities. They also receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, a presidential certificate, and join an elite cohort of award-winning teachers who can influence state and national STEM teaching.