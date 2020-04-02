Clovis SWAT standoff leads to arrest of wanted man

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A SWAT standoff in Clovis leads to the arrest of a wanted man.

It happened just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

Clovis Police said they responded to the area of Sparrow Court on a shots fired call.

Officers said they tried to stop a vehicle, when the driver, who was armed with a handgun, abandoned the vehicle and ran on foot.

CPD said officers heard more gunfire and found a dog that had been shot and had died.

Officials told us a perimeter was set around the area, but the subject who ran, later identified as Adrian Robles, 33, was not found.

Robles was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony and Felon in Possession of a Firearm for a shooting that happened on March 18 in Clovis.

Later that morning, around 9:15 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of Sparrow Court and said they noticed movement at a trailer that had been the focus of the earlier call. Officers secured the area and set a perimeter around the home.

CPD said because of the violent nature of the arrest warrant for Robles and his continued use of a firearm earlier, CPD’s SWAT team was called to execute a search warrant.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Unit (CNU) attempted contact at the trailer. At 11:58 a.m., Robles surrendered himself without further conflict.

Police said SWAT/CNU continued attempting contact at the scene. At the March 18 incident, Robles was with his brother, Isaiah Robles, who was still wanted on outstanding felony warrants.

CPD said SWAT/CNU could not verify that anyone else was in the home, so tactical operations continued. Irritating gas was deployed into the home and it was searched by SWAT. No one else was found.

Detectives of the Special Operations Unit said they searched the home and found a semi-automatic pistol.

Robles was arrested for his warrants. More charges are pending.

