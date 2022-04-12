CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Clovis Municipal School announced Tuesday that Gifted and Talented freshman students won three first-place awards and one-second place award at the Destination Imagination Tournament that was held in March in Albuquerque.

The students, led by teacher Margaret Blazek, competed in four teams :

The Imagineers, first place win.

Verb, first place win.

The Winning Team, first place win.

Six Amigos, second place win.

Team challenges are selected by team members each team selects one new challenge requiring a solution that will be presented at the tournament. Team challenges aim to encourage students to

explore their passions, discover their unique talents and abilities, and learn new skills, according to a Clovis Municipal School release.

The Challenges and tournaments, according to Destination Imagination, allow students from

preschool through university to become part of a global community of confident creators and

practice the essential skills needed to thrive in school, future careers, and beyond.

For more information on the event, visit here.