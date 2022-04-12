CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Clovis Municipal School announced Tuesday that Gifted and Talented freshman students won three first-place awards and one-second place award at the Destination Imagination Tournament that was held in March in Albuquerque.
The students, led by teacher Margaret Blazek, competed in four teams :
- The Imagineers, first place win.
- Verb, first place win.
- The Winning Team, first place win.
- Six Amigos, second place win.
Team challenges are selected by team members each team selects one new challenge requiring a solution that will be presented at the tournament. Team challenges aim to encourage students to
explore their passions, discover their unique talents and abilities, and learn new skills, according to a Clovis Municipal School release.
The Challenges and tournaments, according to Destination Imagination, allow students from
preschool through university to become part of a global community of confident creators and
practice the essential skills needed to thrive in school, future careers, and beyond.
For more information on the event, visit here.