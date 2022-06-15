CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal School announced on Wednesday that playgrounds and parks located on the campuses of district elementary schools are now open for public use.

The district detailed in a news release that while elementary playgrounds and parks are normally open day and night, school facilities are closed to the public when:

School is in session and students are present

Seasonal and/or extracurricular programs are being conducted and students are present

Construction or repairs are ongoing

Along with playgrounds and parks, the release said that the Yucca Middle School track is open for public use, with further openings to be announced at a later date.

The release added that the public is invited and encouraged to use the open facilities, while “taking care and consideration to ensure the students of our District are able to continue to enjoy and benefit from these facilities.”

For more information on the facilities open to the public, visit the Clovis Municipal Schools website.