Clovis Regional Airport to begin direct flights to Dallas, continues service to Denver

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Regional Airport will begin passenger service to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and will continue its services to Denver beginning Nov. 1, according to a press release by the Clovis City Commission.

The release explained that the Denver Air Connection (DAC) currently provides flights to and from Clovis through the Essential Air Service, and DAC provides 12 non-stop round trips per week to the Denver International Airport.

In November, flight schedules will be split evenly between Dallas and Denver, with the expansion to Dallas being a great addition of service to Clovis area residents, the release stated.

Flights to Dallas will be available for purchase starting Oct. 1.

“Denver Air Connection is driven first by the needs and wants of the communities we serve; adding DFW to Clovis air service is part of our commitment to you,” said Jon Coleman of Denver Air Connection.

“We are grateful to the Clovis community for allowing us to bring jet service to CVN and to have been part of bringing TSA screening to the airport. DAC, your City leaders, and airport management are committed to elevating and growing passenger service out of the Clovis Regional Airport, and we all invite you to discover a better way to fly,” Coleman concluded.

James Harris, Director of the Clovis Regional Airport stated, “We are eager to connect Clovis passengers to the Dallas area and look forward to the opportunities that this will create for the airport and Clovis community as a whole.”

To reserve your next flight to Denver or Dallas, please visit flyclovisnm.com. For questions regarding the flight pattern change, please contact the Clovis Regional Airport at (575) 769-7890.