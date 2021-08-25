UPDATE: Curry County child dies from gunshot injury, Clovis school district offers grief counseling for staff and students

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) —The Curry County Sheriff’s Office reports that the child died in connection to earlier report, on August 24, of a child that was found with a gunshot wound to the head after a shooting incident.

On August 24 at around 12:00 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and the Clovis Fire Department responded to 1051 New Mexico 311 regarding a report of a four-year-old child who had been shot in the head said the sheriff’s office.

The Major Crime Unit was activated to assist with the investigation into this incident and it was determined that the child was at home with a parent when the injury occurred said the sheriff’s office.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said that investigation is ongoing, and it will include findings from the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator.

Clovis Municipal Schools announced “with great sorrow” that a four-year old student of the Los Niños Early Intervention Center has died.

“As this loss occurred outside of school, the district will not be releasing further information regarding the student or the circumstances surrounding the death.” said the district in its statement, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, friends, and Los Niños staff during this difficult time.”

The district said that in order to assist staff and students during the difficult time, grief counselors have been made available.