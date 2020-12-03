Clovis, Portales, and Cannon AFB Leadership issue signed letter to the community

NEW MEXICO (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials from Clovis, Portales, and Cannon Air Force Base (AFB) in New Mexico issued a signed letter to the community on Nov. 23. regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter expresses the concerns of leaders over the crisis, and the importance of individual choice in keeping the community safe. Officials use the letter to plead for assistance during, “this critical stage in our community’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The letter, signed by numerous officials from the community, including;

Mike Morris, Mayor of Clovis N.M.

Ron Jackson, Mayor of Portales N.M

Jorge Cruz, Director of Plains Regional Medical Center

Kaye Green, Director of Roosevelt General Hospital

Renee Russ, Superintendent of Clovis Municipal Schools

Colonel Robert A. Masaitis, Commander of the 27 Special Operations Wing

Greg Southard, President of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce

Ernie Kos, Executive Director of the Clovis/Curry Chamber of Commerce

Karl Terry, Executive Director of the Roosevelt Chamber of Commerce

Pastor Dean Williamson, Director of the Clovis Ministerial Alliance

Dr. Patrice Caldwell, President of Eastern New Mexico University

Dr. Charles Nwankwo, President of Clovis Community College

David Robinson, Chairman of the Committee of Fifty

Jody Bailey, President of the Portales Military Affairs Committee

The full letter is included below.