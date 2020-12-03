Clovis, Portales, and Cannon AFB Leadership issue signed letter to the community

NEW MEXICO (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials from Clovis, Portales, and Cannon Air Force Base (AFB) in New Mexico issued a signed letter to the community on Nov. 23. regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter expresses the concerns of leaders over the crisis, and the importance of individual choice in keeping the community safe. Officials use the letter to plead for assistance during, “this critical stage in our community’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The letter, signed by numerous officials from the community, including;
- Mike Morris, Mayor of Clovis N.M.
- Ron Jackson, Mayor of Portales N.M
- Jorge Cruz, Director of Plains Regional Medical Center
- Kaye Green, Director of Roosevelt General Hospital
- Renee Russ, Superintendent of Clovis Municipal Schools
- Colonel Robert A. Masaitis, Commander of the 27 Special Operations Wing
- Greg Southard, President of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce
- Ernie Kos, Executive Director of the Clovis/Curry Chamber of Commerce
- Karl Terry, Executive Director of the Roosevelt Chamber of Commerce
- Pastor Dean Williamson, Director of the Clovis Ministerial Alliance
- Dr. Patrice Caldwell, President of Eastern New Mexico University
- Dr. Charles Nwankwo, President of Clovis Community College
- David Robinson, Chairman of the Committee of Fifty
- Jody Bailey, President of the Portales Military Affairs Committee
The full letter is included below.
