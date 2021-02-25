Clovis Police vehicle crashes while responding to call

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Police Department reports that officers and Fire Services were called out to the 1400 block of East Mabry Drive for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

According to the CPD, a police unit responding to this initial scene became involved in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of 1st and Sycamore Streets.

CPD said the crash involved a second vehicle and a gas main at the southwest corner of 1st and Sycamore Streets.

CPD continues both drivers were taken to Plains Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

New Mexico Gas Company was called to the scene to manage the damage to the gas main said CPD.

According to the CPD, those staying at the hotel, near the main, were contacted and by 6:40 p.m., the gas main was secured and the Police vehicle was recovered and towed from the scene.

The Clovis Police Department said the investigation into this vehicle crash is ongoing.