CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released information regarding a Thursday evening incident, where police found a 39-year-old woman was found being allegedly held against her will in the 1200 block of Ross.

According to a news release from Clovis Police, officers were dispatched around 9:50 p.m. Thursday to an Allsups in reference to a 39-year-old woman reporting to be held against her will at a house in the 1200 block of Ross Street. The woman claimed that she was being held against her will by her boyfriend, identified as 27-year-old Kelvin Jonatan Najera Sevilla.

According to the release, officers observed nylon rope tied around the woman’s body, with her hands bound with duct tape. The officers also noticed duct tape in her hair, with marks from being tied around her neck and ankles.

The woman reported that she was tied up in a bedroom at the home after “getting into a verbal altercation” with Sevilla. According to the release, Sevilla allegedly held a gun to the woman’s head, attempted to suffocate her with a plastic bag and allegedly made statements that he was going to put her body in a vehicle and light it on fire. The woman then freed herself and got help.

Officials said a search warrant was obtained and executed at Sevilla’s residence. The release said that evidence was collected, which allegedly supported the woman’s claims. While Sevilla has not been located, a warrant has been issued for his arrest on the following charges:

Kidnapping

Robbery

Assault with intent to commit a violent felony

Aggravated battery against a household member.

Officials with the Clovis Police Department are asking that anyone with information on the incident, or anyone who knows the whereabouts of Sevilla, to call the department at 575-769-1921. For those who wish to report information anonymously, they can use the department’s tip411 mobile application which can be accessed through the department’s website. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.