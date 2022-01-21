Clovis Police searching for alleged suspect wanted in connection to shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that it is looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting on the 1200 block of Mora Street on Jan. 16.

According to the CPD, a detective identified, Sergio Alberto Barrera, 36, as the alleged shooter and is asking for assistance in locating him.

On Jan. 16 at around 6:30 p.m. officers were called to respond to the 1200 block of Mora Street. Inside the home, officers said they found a 17-year-old girl lying on a couch with a single gunshot wound to her abdomen.

After the scene was secured by the police and fire departments, officers said that the victim was taken to a local hospital and later flown to Texas for further care. The 17-year-old has since been released from the hospital.

According to the police report, the victim and other witnesses told investigators that the victim had been in the driveway of the home when a black SUV – possibly a GMC Yukon – drove past and began shooting.

The Clovis Police Department said that anyone who may have information related to the shooting is asked to contact the department at 575-769-1921, anonymous tips can also be given to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000. Tips can also be given on the CPD website.