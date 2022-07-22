CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Clovis Police Department have released information regarding a suspect linked to a Monday morning shooting at an apartment complex that left one 24-year-old in critical condition.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officials from the Clovis Police Department, alongside the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit, were made aware of a shooting at the Clovis Apartments Monday after a 24-year-old was brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Spent shell casings were found at the scene and security video was recovered from the apartments.

Based on the investigation, officials said in a news release released on Friday that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Marcus Lewis. The charges listed include aggravated battery, felon in possession of a firearm and shooting at, or from, a motor vehicle.

Marcus Lewis – from the Clovis Police Department

According to the release, officers located a vehicle stopped near the intersection of Redwood and Locust Street in Clovis around 11:58 p.m. Thursday. Lewis was believed to be in the vehicle. As officers attempted to contact the driver, the vehicle “sped away” and gunshots were fired from the vehicle in the direction of the officers.

Officers said in the release that the car was lost in the area of 11th and Mitchell Street and the vehicle was then involved in a crash at 13th and Pile Street a short time later. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene prior to the car being located.

Officials from the department are urging the public to contact the Clovis Police Department if they have any information regarding Lewis or where he is. Officials stressed that Lewis should be considered armed and dangerous and members of the public should not approach him.

The department can be contacted at 575-769-1921. The public can also provide information anonymously through the department’s tip411 mobile application, which can be accessed by going to the department’s website. Anonymous tips can also be given through the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.