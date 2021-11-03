Clovis police search for person of interest after teen dies from gunshot

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – After a 17-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Clovis Police Department said the Major Crimes Unit has been activated to investigate the incident as a “possible homicide.” Police said they were still searching for the owner of the home where the teen was shot and asked the community for information.

At around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Clovis police responded to a home on the 700 block of East 7th Street after multiple back-to-back 911 calls about a teen who had been shot in the head. While the teen was found in the home by police and hospitalized, later dying of his injuries, but 21-year-old homeowner Theodore Avalos was not.

The Clovis Police Department asked any with information about Avalos’ location to call 575-769-1921, or Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000. Those with information can also use Tip 411 by texting the tip to 847411 to remain anonymous.

