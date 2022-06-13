CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released information regarding two drive-by shootings which reportedly occurred late Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

According to a news release from the department, officials said the first shooting occurred late Sunday evening in the 200 block of Gary and the second shooting occurred early Monday morning in the 900 block of Cypress.

At each of the respective scenes, officers found “multiple types of casings” and multiple houses and vehicles were struck. No injuries were reported at each of the shootings, the release said.

Officials said the shootings are being investigated by detectives at the Clovis Police Department. Officials said in the release that anyone who has information regarding the two incidents to contact the department at 575-769-1921. Anonymous tips can be made through the department’s tip411 mobile application or by calling the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.