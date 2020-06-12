Clovis Police need help looking for a suspect who hit a police vehicle

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Police are looking for a man who rammed into a police vehicle with a truck.

On Thursday, June 11, around 3 pm Clovis Police said they were looking for a wanted subject in an apartment complex located at Grand and Rencher Streets.

Officers said the suspect was 26-year-old, Jesus Anaya. They said Anaya was wanted for outstanding warrants.

Officers said they found a person they were able to identify as Anaya in the driver seat of a white-colored pickup that was parked on the north side of the apartment complex.

According to Law Enforcement, Anaya was not compliant with officers, and when instructed to exit the vehicle, Anaya put the truck into reverse and rammed into a police vehicle, before speeding away.

Officials said due to the incident, an officer on the scene shot his firearm at the vehicle as it left the area.

This incident is being investigated by the Special Operations Unit of the Clovis Police Department.

Law Enforcement is asking anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

