CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department are searching for information regarding a shooting that came from an apartment complex in Clovis early Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the department, Clovis Police officers responded to a call at around 2:33 a.m. Saturday at the Clovis Apartments, located at 1000 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. Several callers reportedly told police that there were 20-30 shots heard coming from the complex.

As officers investigated the incident, the release said they found two different areas of the complex that contained cases, that officers presumed were from the incident. One group of casings was 9mm rounds while the other was a mixture of 9mm and shotgun shells.

A resident at the complex reported that a bullet struck their apartment and entered into their child’s room, the release said. A vehicle on the scene was also reported as being struck with gunfire. However, there were no injuries reported.

When officers left the scene, another call was made in reference to a young man holding a shotgun within the complex. The release said that officers located the young man and pursued the man on foot. The man jumped out of a back window of an apartment and officers lost sight of him. The weapon he was reportedly carrying was not located either.

The incident continues to be investigated by the Clovis Police Department’s detective unit, according to the release. Officials said that if anyone has any information on the incident, they should call 575-769-1921. For anonymous tips, they can be provided using the department’s tip411 mobile application or by calling the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.