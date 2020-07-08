Clovis Police looking for information after shots fired during late-night car chase

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department is asking the community for any information on a late-night chase where gunshots where fired from a vehicle.

It happened on Thursday, July 7 around 11:36 p.m. in the area of 10th and Ash.

According to Clovis Police, a detective with CPD saw a dark blue Dodge Stratus pass him at a high rate of speed. The detective said the vehicle did not have a license plate or any type of registration displayed.

CPD said the detective stopped the vehicle in the area of 8th and Sycamore, but when the detective got out of the police unit, the vehicle revered and almost hit the unit.

The vehicle fled the scene leading to a chase.

CPD said the detective was lead to the area of Mabry and Schepps. The detective said the driver stuck their arm out of the window with a gun and fired several shots.

The chase continued through town. Police said the detective reported seeing what he described as sparks or flashed coming from the front driver side of the vehicle.

The chase was stopped near 21st and Echols.

At this time, no further is know about the vehicle or the person who was driving it.

If you have any information, contact the Clovis Police Department.

