Clovis Police looking for armed robbery suspects

CLOVIS N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department is asking for your help in finding two armed robbery suspects.

It happened on Sunday, August 18, at around 8:50 a.m.

According to Clovis Police, an 88-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Parkland Baptist Church by two females.

Officials told us the suspects stole the victim’s purse and then left the area heading east.

Police said the security video shows the female suspects driving what appears to be a 2000 to 2003 silver Nissan Maxima with a teal New Mexico license plate.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department’s Special Operations Unit at 575-763-9470. You can also submit tips online at www.tipsubmit.com or call the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.