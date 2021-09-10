Clovis Police launch new tip app for ‘customized crime-fighting’

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department has launched a new tip app to “help residents connect with the department to find information, view alerts, and submit anonymous tips from their smartphones,” according to the Clovis Police Department.

The department explained that the new Clovis PD app, developed by tip411, is a “crime-fighting tool that will help the community connect to police.

The app is available for download for free from the Google Play Store, iTunes App Sore, or the Clovis Police Department website here.

“The Clovis Police Department strives to make the City of Clovis a safer place to live, work, and play in by working in partnership with our community,” said Clovis Police Chief Douglas Ford. “We believe our new Clovis PD app from tip411 will help us better connect and engage with our residents to help fight crime.”

“We’ve listened to feedback from communities like Clovis and have built a more advanced and innovative product to help departments better engage their residents,” said tip411 President Terry Halsch. “The Clovis PD app, powered by tip411, will greatly improve the public’s access to agency alerts, social media channels, important information, and more to help fight crime.”

According to the Clovis Police Department, all tips on the Clovis PD app, and tip411 text a tip system are 100% anonymous, “as the technology removes all identifying information before police see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender.”

Clovis residents without a smartphone can send anonymous text tips with their cell phone by texting the keyword CLOVISPD and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411), with anonymous web tips submitted through the department website here.