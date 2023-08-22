CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department is investigating an alleged Tuesday morning shooting that left one person injured.

According to Clovis Police, officers were called to the 800 block of Sheldon at around 1:06 a.m. on a gunshot victim.

Officers said they found one man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police administered first aid and applied a tourniquet before he was taken to the hospital.

CPD said detectives identified an alleged suspect, J.D. Pringle, 36, who was said to be involved in the shooting.

Clovis Police said they are searching for Pringle in alleged connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on Pringle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clovis Police Department by calling 911.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program; which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.