Clovis Police investigating Thursday morning homicide

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Police are investigating a morning homicide.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 28.

Clovis Police said they were called to the 600 block of Dawn Loop for shots fired and a gunshot victim.

When police arrived, they said they found a man on the ground dead.

CPD said the area around the scene is secured while the investigation is taking place. People are being asked to avoid the area while officers investigate.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit at (575) 763-9472, and ask to speak with a Detective from the Major Crimes Unit.

