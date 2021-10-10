Clovis Police investigating murder after man found shot dies

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department said a homicide investigation is underway after a 28-year-old was found shot at 125 El Camino on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Officers were called to the area at around 10:40 a.m. where they found the man injured from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, CPD said.

According to authorities, both the police department and Clovis Fire Department (EMS) responded to the scene. They said the man was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where he died shortly after arrival from his injuries.

Clovis Police said due to respect to the victim’s family, his name will not be released until all the family is notified. They also asked for anyone with information on this murder case to call them at 575-769-1921.