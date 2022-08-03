CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released information regarding a shooting that occurred in west Clovis early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the department, Clovis Police officers responded to the 1000 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. after a report that a man had been shot in the head. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old woman inside the entryway to one of the apartment buildings on the floor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The 17-year-old woman was then transported to a local hospital where she later died, according to the release. Officials said that the identity of the woman will be released at a later time.

The Ninth Judicial District Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident. The release said that members of the public are encouraged to remain out of the area at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to call the department at 575-769-1921, call the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000, or by using the Tip411 mobile application.