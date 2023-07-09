CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released information regarding a shooting on Sunday that left one male dead.

According to a CPD press release, at around 9:22 a.m. on July 9, officers were dispatched to the area of 9th and

Davis St. after receiving an emergency phone call that someone had been shot.

Officials said when officers arrived they located a male dead at the scene laying in the driveway with an obvious wound to his facial area.

Officials said officers secured the scene and the Major Crimes Unit was activated and is investigating this homicide.

Officials said the name of the male will be released after CPD notifies the family members of the victim.

The Clovis Police Department asks for the public’s help to identify the person or persons involved in this homicide. CPD encourages anyone that has any information related to this homicide, we ask you to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

CPD also reminds residents that information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s “tip411” program which can be accessed by visiting the City of Clovis website. Furthermore, anonymous tips can also

be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.