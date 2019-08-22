Clovis Police identify armed robbery suspects

CLOVIS N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Arrest warrants have been issued by Clovis Police for the suspects in an armed robbery of an 88-year-old woman in a church parking lot.

During the investigation, Clovis Police found the victim’s debit card was used at several businesses around Clovis.

RELATED: Clovis Police looking for armed robbery suspects

Delilah Kerby, 31

Courtesy: Clovis Police

Police said video surveillance from the businesses shows two women, identified as Jamie Vega (aka Jamie Cadena), 36, and Cherry Anaya, 43, making purchases with the victim’s debit card.

Clovis Police told us they are believed to be armed.

Police also told us they are looking for Delilah Kerby, 31, for questioning in reference to this incident. CPD said she is not wanted on any charges at this time.

If you have any information on where they may be, you are asked to contact the Clovis Police Department.