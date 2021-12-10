Clovis Police have issued a Brittany Alert for a missing 12-year-old

Willyum Anderson, 12, of Clovis via the New Mexico State Police

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department has issued a Brittany Alert for Willyum Anderson the New Mexico State Police reported.

Clovis Police said they are looking for Willyum Anderson, 12, of Clovis. He was last seen on December 9, 2021, at around 3:40 p.m. at Marshall Junior High School on Commerce Way.

The CPD describes Anderson as 5’04” tall, 120 lbs., with hazel eyes and dirty blonde hair. He was last seen wearing light-colored sweats, a black jacket, and black shorts.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Willyum Anderson Clovis Police said to contact them at (575) 769-1921 or dial 911.