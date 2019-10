CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Police have found no direct threat to Clovis High School after they were made aware of a “potential threat” posted on Snapchat.

According to Clovis Municipal School, they were made aware of the Snapchat post by a Clovis High School student this afternoon.

CMS officials said school will be conducted as normal, but there will be an increased police presence throughout the remainder of the week for reassurance to the school community.