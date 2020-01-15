Clovis Police Detective facing charges

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — An internal investigation at the Clovis Police Department has led to a detective being charged with two misdemeanors.

Detective Francisco Hernandez, 33, is facing one count of embezzlement and one count of Tampering with Evidence.

Documents show that missing evidence in a drug case led to the investigation.

During that investigation, police said they found cash in Hernandez’s desk that was later found to be evidence in another case.

Arraignment for Hernandez is set for next month.

Clovis Police said Hernandez has resigned from the department.

More from MyHighPlains.com: