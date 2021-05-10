Clovis Police Department releases Off-Highway Use vehicle brochure

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports they have observed an increase in off-highway use vehicles operating on streets, alleys, and parts of the City.
The CPD has put together a brochure listing the laws and ordinances regulating the operation of an OHV in the State of New Mexico and the city of Clovis.
The CPD said the brochure has a QR scannable section connected to a more detailed informational page that includes a map of the city.
On the map, there are some roadways marked in red where the operation of an OHV is prohibited.
CPD said the brochures will be provided to the dealers selling OHVs, in the lobby of the Clovis Police Department, or a person may contact any uniformed police officer on duty to request a brochure.
