Clovis Police Department preparing for ‘Cops and Kids Christmas Event’

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Police Department said it and other agencies are making preparations for the upcoming “Cops and Kids Christmans Event.”

The event takes place just before Christmas and gives local kids a chance to go shopping with an officer or first responder. Each child, ages 3 to 13, will get $100 to spend on themselves said the CPD. The children selected are underprivileged who might otherwise not get a chance to receive gifts.

Nomination forms for the event can be found at the Police Department’s Records Division at 300 N. Connell from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. CPD said to complete the nomination forms and turn them back into the Records Division by 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 2, and a panel of officers and civilians will go over the nominations and select the children to participate in the event. The parent or guardian of the selected children will receive a phone call instructing them how to pick up their invitation to the event.

The Clovis Police Department said the event is possible with donations from individuals and businesses as well as fundraisers such as the Dollars for Donuts event taking place on Nov. 2.

The Dollars for Donuts fundraiser begins at 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 at Daylight Donuts on N. Prince and Leal’s Tips and Tables fundraiser begins on Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.

For more information on this event, or to give donations, contact Deputy Chief Roy L. Rice at rrice@cityofclovis.org, or Detective David Sandoval at dsandoval@cityofclovis.org.